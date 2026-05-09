Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Montero took a no-decision against the Royals on Friday, giving up one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

After allowing a double to Jac Caglianone and a single to Isaac Collins to give Kansas City its first run in the second inning, Montero retired 13 of the next 15 batters he faced and finished the sixth frame with a 3-1 lead. A late-game collapse from Detroit's bullpen forced the 25-year-old to settle for a no-decision, but it was still a very strong start despite the outcome. He's allowed just two earned runs over his last 12.2 innings and will aim to keep the good times rolling during his next start against the struggling Mets.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
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