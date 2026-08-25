Keider Montero News: Ready to go for Saturday

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Montero is on track to start Saturday's game versus the Dodgers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Montero was given extra rest in between starts because he didn't recover well from his last outing, but he was not considered to be injured and will be ready to take the ball this weekend. The right-hander has been valuable in a swingman role for the Tigers this season, logging a 3.30 ERA over 21 starts and six relief outings.