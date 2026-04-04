Keider Montero News: Recalled from Toledo
The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old righty will join the big-league rotation as a replacement for Justin Verlander, who landed on the injured list Saturday with a hip injury. Montero made 20 appearances (12 starts) with the Tigers last season, posting a 4.37 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 90.2 innings. He began the 2026 campaign by throwing four shutout frames in Triple-A while allowing just one hit and one walk. He'll make his MLB season debut Sunday against the Cardinals.
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