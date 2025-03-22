Keider Montero News: Sent down to minors
Montero was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old righty put together a decent spring, posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHP and 17: 6 K:BB in 14 innings, but Montero ultimately fell short in his bid for a roster spot. In light of this transaction, Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe appear locked in at the back of the rotation for Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now