Keider Montero News: Sent packing to minors camp
The Tigers optioned Montero to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Montero had seemed to have a good shot to break camp in a long man or swingman role, so it's a surprise he's an early-March cut. He struggled in his first two Grapefruit League outings but tossed three scoreless frames in Wednesday's exhibition contest against Team Panama. Even though he won't be with them on Opening Day, Montero remains likely to spend a large chunk of the season with the Tigers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More