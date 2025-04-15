Keider Montero News: Slated to make start Wednesday

The Tigers plan to recall Montero from Triple-A Toledo and give him the start Wednesday against the Brewers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said nobody is injured, and the Tigers just want to push the rotation back one day, as the team is in the midst of a 24-day stretch that includes just one off day. Montero appeared in 19 regular-season games for the Tigers last season, making 16 starts, and turned in a 6-6 record, 4.76 ERA and 77:31 K:BB while serving up 19 home runs across 98.1 innings.