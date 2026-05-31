Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Smooth sailing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Montero took a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Montero was cruising along on the hill Sunday, so it was somewhat surprising to see the Tigers pull him after he threw just 65 pitches (46 strikes). Sunday was the second time this year that the 25-year-old right-hander spun six innings of two-hit ball, and it was also the fourth time already this season that he pitched at least six frames while yielding one run or zero. Montero has emerged as a serviceable member of Detroit's rotation in 2026, posting a 3.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB across 61 innings.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
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