Keider Montero News: Sticking around in majors

Montero remains on the Tigers' active roster following Wednesday's start against the Brewers and is expected to pitch again in 4-to-5 days, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It was anticipated that Montero would be sent back down to the minors following what was expected to be a spot start. However, manager A.J. Hinch said "there was a lot we liked" about Montero's start in Milwaukee, and "we're hoping to get another outing of him." Whether that's another start or perhaps an extended relief appearance isn't clear. Montero permitted five runs on eight hits across five innings against the Brewers, but he also walked just one and struck out eight.