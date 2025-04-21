Fantasy Baseball
Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Struggles in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Montero did not factor into the decision in Monday's 6-4 win over the Padres, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out three.

Montero slogged through this 91-pitch performance that saw him match a career worst in issuing four free passes. The San Diego lineup set the tone in the first inning, generating a run on two hits and a walk, as Montero couldn't manage a clean inning. The 24-year-old has pitched to a 7.71 ERA and 1.93 WHIP while allowing four homers across 9.1 innings. After making two starts, he looks bound for the minors again as Montero received the likely temporary promotion to give the Detroit rotation extra rest.

