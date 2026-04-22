Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Stuck with loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Montero (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Tigers fell 12-4 to the Brewers. He struck out three.

Montero was lifted after 88 pitches (55 strikes), coming up just short of his second quality start in four trips to the mound since joining the Detroit rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander has delivered a strong 3.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through 22 innings, and with Justin Verlander (hip) not being rushed back into action, Montero should keep his current role into May. He's set to make his next start on the road this weekend in Cincinnati.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
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