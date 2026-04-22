Keider Montero News: Stuck with loss Tuesday
Montero (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Tigers fell 12-4 to the Brewers. He struck out three.
Montero was lifted after 88 pitches (55 strikes), coming up just short of his second quality start in four trips to the mound since joining the Detroit rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander has delivered a strong 3.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through 22 innings, and with Justin Verlander (hip) not being rushed back into action, Montero should keep his current role into May. He's set to make his next start on the road this weekend in Cincinnati.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 166 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keider Montero See More