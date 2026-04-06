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Keider Montero News: Takes loss despite hot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:12am

Montero (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Making his first start of the season in place of Justin Verlander (hip), Montero was sharp early, retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced and holding St. Louis scoreless through four innings. The right-hander ran into trouble in the fifth however, allowing three baserunners, including an RBI single from Pedro Pages that ended his outing. Both inherited runners eventually came around to score, accounting for his final line. Sunday's strong start was an encouraging sign for Montero after he posted a 4.37 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 72 strikeouts across 90.2 innings in 2025 and he'll look to build on the early success in his next outing against a Miami lineup that has started the season swinging well.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
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