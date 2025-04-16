Keider Montero News: Takes loss in season debut

Montero (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. He walked one and struck out eight.

Montero, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier Wednesday for the spot start, struggled to keep the ball in the park during his 2025 MLB debut. The righty was tagged for home runs by Christian Yelich, Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick. The eight strikeouts were at least one bright spot for Montero, as he only recorded a 7.0 K/9 during his 2024 rookie season. He'll likely now return to the minors, as the Tigers were simply giving their other starters a bit of extra rest and don't have any injuries in the rotation.