Keider Montero News: Takes third loss
Montero (2-3) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.
Montero got off to a strong start Thursday, holding the Mets off the board through his first two innings, though he'd give up a solo homer to A.J. Ewing to lead off the third before Brett Baty added a two-run shot that tied the game in the fourth. Montero had delivered back-to-back quality starts prior to Thursday, allowing just two runs over 12.2 innings in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.65 with a 0.99 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across eight starts (44.1 innings) this year. Montero's currently in line to face the Guardians at home in his next outing.
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