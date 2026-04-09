Kellon Lindsey Injury: Delayed start to season

Single-A Ontario placed Lindsey on the 7-day injured list April 2 with a shoulder injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Callis cites Lindsey's shoulder impingement from 2025 as the reason he is getting extra reps in Arizona before heading to Ontario by the end of the month. Lindsey was a two-sport star in high school and has game-changing speed, but it's been a slow process at the plate for the 20-year-old. He struck out at a 31.7 percent clip last year across rookie ball and Single-A while hitting for minimal power (three homers, .126 ISO) in 32 games.