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Kellon Lindsey News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lindsey (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Lindsey wrapped up a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League in mid-May after starting the season on the shelf due to a shoulder issue. He's been seeing the ball well since being activated from the injured list, as he's gone 6-for-14 with one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in three games with Single-A Ontario.

Kellon Lindsey
Los Angeles Dodgers
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