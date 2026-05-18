Kellon Lindsey News: Activated from IL
Lindsey (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Lindsey wrapped up a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League in mid-May after starting the season on the shelf due to a shoulder issue. He's been seeing the ball well since being activated from the injured list, as he's gone 6-for-14 with one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in three games with Single-A Ontario.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kellon Lindsey See More