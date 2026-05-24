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Kemp Alderman Injury: Hits shelf with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Triple-A Jacksonville placed Alderman on the 7-day injured list Tuesday due to a left wrist injury, Michael Germanese of Roundtable.io reports.

The Marlins haven't provided word on the severity of Alderman's injury, but he may have suffered a fractured wrist after he was involved in a collision at first base with a baserunner last Sunday, per FishOnFirst.com. Prior to leaving that game, Alderman smacked two home runs, bringing his slash line up to .303/.376/.526 over 170 plate appearances on the season. The 23-year-old appeared to be building a case for a call-up to the big leagues, but the wrist issue will take a promotion off the table for the foreseeable future.

Kemp Alderman
Miami Marlins
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