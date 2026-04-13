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Ken Waldichuk Injury: Could be headed for elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:38pm

Waldichuk, who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Monday, is set to receive a second medical opinion on his left forearm injury after a doctor recommended him for Tommy John surgery, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Waldichuk previously underwent the procedure in May 2024, resulting in him missing that entire season before he returned to action in the minors last June. The southpaw struggled at the Triple-A level in 2025 but was able to make enough of an impression in spring training to secure a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen, only to go down with the forearm injury during his appearance in Sunday's win over the Brewers. Given the lengthy recovery timeline for Tommy John surgery along with the murky track record of pitchers who have had the procedure twice, Waldichuk is likely eager to avoid another operation and hoping that treating the injury with rest and rehab is a feasible option. Regardless of what treatment plan he ultimately chooses, Waldichuk appears to be headed for an extended absence.

Ken Waldichuk
Washington Nationals
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