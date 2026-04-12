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Ken Waldichuk Injury: Exits with apparent arm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Waldichuk was removed in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Brewers after suffering an apparent forearm/elbow injury, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports. He was charged with an earned run on one hit and one walk over 1.2 innings of relief.

Waldichuk entered the game in place of starter Zack Littell in the bottom of the sixth inning, working around a base hit to deliver a clean frame. He came back for the seventh and retired the first two batters he faced, only to exit the game midway through his matchup with Brice Turang after skipping a pitch. Waldichuk was seen pointing toward his upper forearm when a trainer came to visit him on the mound, though the Nationals have yet to provide a diagnosis for his injury. The southpaw previously underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow in May 2024.

Ken Waldichuk
Washington Nationals
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