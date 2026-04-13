Ken Waldichuk Injury: Hits shelf with forearm tightness

The Nationals placed Waldichuk on the 15-day injured list Monday due to left forearm tightness.

Waldichuk was pulled early from his relief appearance in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers after skipping a pitch to Milwaukee's Brice Turang and immediately motioning for team trainers to check him out. While the Nationals have determined that Waldichuk is tending to a forearm injury, he'll likely be sent in for further imaging as Washington looks to determine its severity. The southpaw previously underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2024, and even if Waldichuk doesn't require another forearm operation this time around, the Nationals are likely to proceed conservatively with his recovery program.