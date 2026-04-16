Ken Waldichuk headshot

Ken Waldichuk Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

The Nationals transferred Waldichuk (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Richard Lovelady. Waldichuk is likely headed for Tommy John surgery, though he will receive a second opinion before a final decision is made.

Ken Waldichuk
Washington Nationals
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