Ken Waldichuk Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Nationals transferred Waldichuk (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Richard Lovelady. Waldichuk is likely headed for Tommy John surgery, though he will receive a second opinion before a final decision is made.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ken Waldichuk See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens7 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups228 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL WestFebruary 20, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Five Is the New FourMarch 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ken Waldichuk See More