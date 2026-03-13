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Ken Waldichuk News: Making case for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Waldichuk gave up two hits and struck out six without walking anyone over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 28-year-old southpaw still got to face some quality big-league hitters after he entered the game to begin the bottom of the fifth inning -- he struck out Yainer Diaz and Christian Walker back-to-back in the sixth -- and Waldichuk built up to 41 pitches (28 strikes) before exiting. Waldichuk was once a promising Yankees prospect many years and injuries ago, and after being a waiver claim by the Nationals in early February, he's posted a 1.35 ERA and 8:3 K:BB over 6.2 spring frames. Washington's Opening Day rotation seems set after the Zack Littell signing, but Waldichuk might be putting himself forward as a long relief candidate in the big-league bullpen. More likely, he'll be optioned to Triple-A Rochester and stay stretched out to be on call in case injuries hit the starting staff.

Ken Waldichuk
Washington Nationals
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