Waldichuk spent the first half of the 2025 regular season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2024. He was activated from the 60-day IL in mid-July and spent the rest of the year in the minors with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he posted a 2-6 record across 16 games (15 starts) with an 8.65 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 64:42 K:BB across 51 innings. Waldichuk last saw major-league action in 2023 with the Athletics, and he'll look to impress the team enough during spring training to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster for 2026.