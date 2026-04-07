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Ken Waldichuk News: Struggling in long relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Waldichuk was charged with a blown save Monday, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a 9-6 win over the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Both hits off Waldichuk left the yard, as Ramon Urias took him deep in the sixth inning before Jordan Walker swatted a fastball over the right-field fence to lead off the eighth. Waldichuk has worked more than one inning in all four of his appearances to begin the season, but he's been far from effective with a 7.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB in 7.2 innings. The 28-year-old southpaw has minor-league options remaining, so he could be the next pitcher cycled out of the Nationals' bullpen when the club needs a fresh arm.

Ken Waldichuk
Washington Nationals
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