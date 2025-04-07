Kendall Graveman Injury: Bullpen session scheduled
Graveman (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Graveman has been recovering from a right lumbar strain, which forced him to miss all of spring training. The bullpen session will give Arizona an update on where he is physically and they'll determine if the right-hander is set to begin a rehab assignment in the near future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now