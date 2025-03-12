Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kendall Graveman headshot

Kendall Graveman Injury: Encounters setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 12:54pm

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Graveman has experienced more back tightness following Tuesday's live batting practice session, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman appeared to have turned a corner in his recovery from the back issue, but now he's encountered a setback. The veteran reliever has not yet appeared in a Cactus League game after missing the entirety of the 2024 season following shoulder surgery. Graveman's availability for Opening Day is very much in question.

Kendall Graveman
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now