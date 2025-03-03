Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kendall Graveman headshot

Kendall Graveman Injury: Feels discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Graveman experienced tightness in his back while throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Graveman will be sent to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described the issue as "nothing too alarming." Graveman signed with the Diamondbacks after camp opened and has yet to appear in a Cactus League game.

Kendall Graveman
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now