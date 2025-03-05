Kendall Graveman Injury: Hopes to throw bullpen this weekend
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that the hope is Gravemen (back) will be ready to throw a bullpen session this weekend, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Graveman had to undergo testing after developing some mid-back tightness, but imaging came back clean and he's on the mend. He would seem to be at least a week or so from his Cactus League debut, so Graveman could be cutting it close in regards to Opening Day.
