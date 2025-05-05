Fantasy Baseball
Kendall Graveman headshot

Kendall Graveman Injury: Set for rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Graveman (back) will make an appearance with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from a right lumbar strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning to action with the Diamondbacks. The right-hander will likely require multiple rehab outings with Reno before being activated off the 15-day injured list by Arizona.

Kendall Graveman
Arizona Diamondbacks
