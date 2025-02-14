Kendall Graveman Injury: Signs one-year pact with Arizona

The Diamondbacks signed Graveman (shoulder) to a one-year contract Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Steve Gilbert of MLB.com says the deal is worth $1.35 million. Graveman underwent right shoulder surgery in January of 2024 to repair a torn labrum and clean up his rotator cuff. He is now considered fully healthy, although the Diamondbacks figure to ease him into things in spring training. If he's healthy and able to regain his pre-surgery form, Graveman could be part of the late-inning bullpen mix in Arizona. The 34-year-old has a 2.74 ERA and 193:82 K:BB over 187.1 innings since 2021, when he became a full-time reliever.