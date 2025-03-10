Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kendall Graveman headshot

Kendall Graveman Injury: Slated for live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Graveman (back) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Graveman was cleared to face hitters after throwing a 22-pitch bullpen session over the weekend. The veteran reliever is on the mend from a back injury and would appear close to making his Cactus League debut if he continues to progress. It's not yet clear whether he'll have time to be ready for Opening Day.

Kendall Graveman
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now