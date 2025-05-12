Kendall Graveman News: Makes return from IL

The Diamondbacks reinstated Graveman (back) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Arizona designated lefty Jose Castillo for assignment to open up a spot in the bullpen for Graveman, who missed the first month and a half of the season while recovering from a right lumbar strain. Graveman had previously missed the entire 2024 campaign while on the mend from right shoulder surgery, but he checked out healthy after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings across his three minor-league rehab appearances. Prior to his shoulder surgery, Graveman found success as a setup man and occasional stopgap option at closer, but he may have to settle for a middle-relief role initially with Arizona coming off a lengthy absence from big-league action. The back end of the Diamondbacks bullpen is highly unsettled, however, so Graveman could move up in the pecking order quickly if he excels in his first few relief appearances.