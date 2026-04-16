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Kendry Chourio News: Living up to expectations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Chourio has a 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 12.2 innings through three starts for Single-A Columbia.

Despite the fact Chourio won't turn 19 until October, his assignment to Single-A was hardly surprising, as he had a 20.8 K-BB% and 1.06 WHIP in six starts for the Fireflies to close 2025. Chourio has an enviable combination of easy mid-90s fastball velocity, plus command and several high-quality secondary pitches. He, along with Seth Hernandez of the Pirates, leads an enticing group of lower-level arms that will vie for the title of No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball in 2027.

Kendry Chourio
Kansas City Royals
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