Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas Injury: Could start throwing this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Rojas (elbow) could begin throwing as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

After landing on the 15-day IL on Friday with an elbow injury, Rojas is already starting to feel better. If he is cleared by Twins doctors, the 23-year-old can begin throwing again as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday. In 14.1 innings, Rojas recorded a 1.26 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
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