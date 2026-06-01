Kendry Rojas Injury: Could start throwing this week

Rojas (elbow) could begin throwing as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

After landing on the 15-day IL on Friday with an elbow injury, Rojas is already starting to feel better. If he is cleared by Twins doctors, the 23-year-old can begin throwing again as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday. In 14.1 innings, Rojas recorded a 1.26 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB.