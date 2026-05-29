Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas Injury: Lands on IL with elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Twins optioned Rojas to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Rojas had been in line to start Thursday's game against the White Sox but had to be scratched due to what was called posterior elbow soreness at the time. The soreness being on the outside of the elbow suggests Rojas' UCL is likely fine, though the left-hander could nevertheless be looking at an extended absence.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendry Rojas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendry Rojas See More
Top 10 Left-Handed Pitching Prospects For Dynasty Leagues
MLB
Top 10 Left-Handed Pitching Prospects For Dynasty Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
Yesterday
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago