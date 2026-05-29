Kendry Rojas Injury: Lands on IL with elbow inflammation
The Twins optioned Rojas to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.
Rojas had been in line to start Thursday's game against the White Sox but had to be scratched due to what was called posterior elbow soreness at the time. The soreness being on the outside of the elbow suggests Rojas' UCL is likely fine, though the left-hander could nevertheless be looking at an extended absence.
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