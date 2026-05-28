Kendry Rojas Injury: Scratched from start
Rojas will not start against the White Sox on Thursday due to posterior elbow soreness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Rojas was slated to start his second game of the season but will instead be scratched due to the injury. Simeon Woods Richardson will take his place as the starter for the series finale against the White Sox. It is unclear yet whether this will lead to an injured-list stint for Rojas.
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