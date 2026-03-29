Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas Injury: Working back from hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Rojas (hamstring) is scheduled to face hitters in simulated at-bats on March 31, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Rojas has started the minor league season on the Triple-A injured list with a right hamstring strain. The 23-year-old southpaw was acquired from Toronto at the deadline in the Louis Varland deal.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
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