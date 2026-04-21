Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas News: Added to big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 9:40am

The Twins recalled Rojas from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old lefty opened the campaign on St. Paul's injured list due to a hamstring issue, but he was activated April 11 and has fired six scoreless frames in his first two Triple-A appearances. The Twins have an opening in their starting rotation Wednesday against the Mets, and Rojas is a candidate to fill that spot after being called up for his first taste of the big leagues.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
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