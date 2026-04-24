Kendry Rojas News: Back to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Rojas to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.
With Kody Funderburk back from paternity leave, Rojas will head back to the minors. Rojas made his major-league debut in Wednesday's loss to the Mets, allowing two hits and three walks across two scoreless innings.
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