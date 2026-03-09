Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Twins optioned Rojas to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Rojas was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 23-year-old southpaw to the 40-man roster this offseason after he impressed across four levels between his time in the Blue Jays and Twins organizations in 2025, finishing with a 4.70 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 90:32 K:BB in 69 innings.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
