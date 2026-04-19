Kendry Rojas News: Expected to be called up Monday
Rojas is expected to join the Twins' major-league roster Monday in New York, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Rojas will join the big-league club ahead of the team's three-game set on the road against the Mets beginning Tuesday. The southpaw has tossed six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out five batters in two appearances, including a start, with Triple-A St. Paul this season. Rojas now appears to be on track to make his major-league debut against New York.
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