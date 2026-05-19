Kendry Rojas News: Looks good across four innings
Rojas didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Astros, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts across four scoreless innings.
Minnesota slotted Rojas into the rotation in place of a struggling Simeon Woods Richardson, and the 23-year-old left-hander displayed plus stuff, generating 10 whiffs on 46 total pitches and averaged 96.0 mph with his fastball. The rookie should get another turn through the rotation after his strong showing Monday. Through his first 11.1 innings this season, Rojas owns a 1.59 ERA and 11:9 K:BB.
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