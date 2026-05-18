Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas News: Making first MLB start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 6:31am

Rojas is slated to start Monday's game against the Astros at Target Field, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins will slot Rojas into the rotation spot that belonged to Simeon Woods Richardson, who may have been moved to the bullpen after logging a 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over his first nine starts of 2026. Rojas has worked as a starter for most of his minor-league career but made all but one of his five appearances for Triple-A St. Paul out of the bullpen this season before being called back up to the majors earlier this month. Since Rojas hasn't covered more than 3.1 innings in an appearance at any level this season and will be pitching Monday on three days' rest, he likely won't be asked to cover the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. Minnesota could end up turning to Woods Richardson for multiple innings out of the bullpen once Rojas exits the game.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendry Rojas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendry Rojas See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
26 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
74 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
287 days ago