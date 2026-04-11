Kendry Rojas News: Returning to Triple-A
Rojas (hamstring) was activated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Rojas opened the season on the 7-day IL due to a hamstring injury. He made his lone rehab outing with Single-A Fort Myers on April 4, when he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 1.1 innings. Rojas has progressed enough in his recovery to return to Triple-A.
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