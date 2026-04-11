Kendry Rojas headshot

Kendry Rojas News: Returning to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rojas (hamstring) was activated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Rojas opened the season on the 7-day IL due to a hamstring injury. He made his lone rehab outing with Single-A Fort Myers on April 4, when he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across 1.1 innings. Rojas has progressed enough in his recovery to return to Triple-A.

Kendry Rojas
Minnesota Twins
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