Kendry Rojas News: Shifts back to bullpen
Rojas struck out three and allowed one hit and one walk over three scoreless frames en route to collecting his first hold of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.
The 23-year-old lefty had tossed four scoreless innings in his first MLB start May 18 against the Astros, but he was part of the rotation only for a short-term basis. Taj Bradley was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and worked the first five innings of Saturday's contest, with Rojas entering the game behind him and helping the Twins maintain their three-run lead.
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