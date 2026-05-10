Kendry Rojas News: Summoned from Triple-A
The Twins recalled Rojas from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Rojas will join the Minnesota bullpen as a replacement for fellow left-hander Kody Funderburk, who was optioned to St. Paul. Right-hander Andrew Morris will make his first big-league start Sunday against the Guardians but will likely be limited from a workload standpoint, so the Twins could end up needing Rojas to cover multiple innings in relief during the series finale in Cleveland.
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