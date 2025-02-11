Kenley Jansen Injury: Agrees to deal with Halos

The Angels signed Jansen (shoulder) to a one-year, $10 million contract Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Jansen finished last season with the Red Sox with 27 saves while registering a 3.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB across 53.2 innings. He ended the year on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation but should be fine by Opening Day. Jansen is likely to assume closing duties with the Angels, which would shift Ben Joyce to a setup role.