Kenley Jansen headshot

Kenley Jansen Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Jansen was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Jansen stayed in the game following an initial mound visit from a trainer, but he was later pulled after walking Mike Trout on four pitches. It's unclear exactly what was bothering Jansen on the mound, but more information about his health may come out after the game.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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