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Kenley Jansen Injury: Undergoes MRI on injured groin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Jansen is awaiting results of an MRI on his right groin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jansen had to exit an appearance Wednesday against the Angels after his groin tightened up on him. Any sort of strain will likely lead to a stint on the injured list, but more on Jansen's status will be available soon. If Jansen is forced to miss time, the Tigers could turn to Will Vest and/or Kyle Finnegan to fill their closer role.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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