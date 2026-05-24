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Kenley Jansen News: Blows another save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 1:11pm

Jansen (1-3) allowed three runs on a hit and two walks across an inning of work to blow the save and take the loss in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

With Baltimore mounting a rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jansen was called on with two outs to face Pete Alonso. The veteran reliever got the slugger out on three pitches, but he had a much harder time when he came back out for the ninth. Jansen walked two batters before allowing a walkoff, three-run home run to Colton Cowser in a 5-3 loss. The setback was Jansen's fourth blown save already in 11 opportunities this year, and it raised his ERA from 3.38 to 5.02. Jansen is third all time and leads all active players with 483 career saves, but with Kyle Finnegan pitching much better out of Detroit's bullpen at the moment, the Tigers could consider a change in the closer role.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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