Kenley Jansen News: Blows another save Wednesday
Jansen (0-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while not retiring any batters to blow the save and take the loss Wednesday against Atlanta.
Staked to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jansen came unraveled quickly. He walked Ozzie Albies to start the frame, then served up a walkoff home run to Matt Olson. It was Jansen's second straight blown save opportunity and his third already this year in nine chances to go along with a 6.14 ERA. The veteran's impressive MLB track record suggests he'll be given some leeway in the closer role, though he has not been overly effective so far in his first season with the Tigers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenley Jansen See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?12 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenley Jansen See More